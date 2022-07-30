Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) PT at $4,066.67

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

