Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.73 $58.12 million $16.21 2.59 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 5.58 $1.29 billion $2.26 30.40

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Microchip Technology 0 4 15 1 2.85

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $89.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 60.14% 15.07% 9.55% Microchip Technology 18.85% 41.89% 14.83%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; RigidCSP for battery management; and Type-C power delivery protection switches. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.