Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) versus Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Financial Review

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 0 4 9 0 2.69

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $6.48, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Nokia Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.60 $616.58 million $7.05 42.78 Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.11 $1.92 billion $0.34 15.24

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Nokia Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% 2,339.52% 47.53% Nokia Oyj 7.32% 12.24% 5.40%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Nokia Oyj on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.