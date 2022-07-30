Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

