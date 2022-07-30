Financial Survey: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) versus Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 8.30% 22.26% 6.92% Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hasbro and Vinco Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hasbro currently has a consensus price target of $105.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

75.4% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hasbro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and Vinco Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $6.42 billion 1.71 $428.70 million $3.88 20.29 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 18.10 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hasbro beats Vinco Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels. Its toys and games include action figures, arts and crafts and creative play products, fashion and other dolls, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, sports action blasters and accessories, vehicles and toy-related specialty products, games, and other consumer products; and licensed products, such as apparels, publishing products, home goods and electronics, and toy products. The company's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading card, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. Its Entertainment segment engages in the development, acquisition, production, distribution, and sale of world-class entertainment content, including film, scripted and unscripted television, family programming, digital content, and live entertainment. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as ecommerce retailers; and directly to customer through Hasbro PULSE e-commerce website. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

