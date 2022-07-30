Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 394.8% in July

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 394.8% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance
SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.