Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 394.8% in July

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 394.8% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

