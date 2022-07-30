Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of EMBKW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.