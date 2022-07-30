Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head to Head Comparison

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 10 9 0 2.40 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $158.82, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

72.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 3.43 $1.50 billion $8.23 13.23 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 21.90 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 25.98% 30.60% 19.18% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Credo Technology Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

