Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Increases By 400.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BLSFY stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

