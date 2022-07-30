Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplifon Stock Performance

AMFPF opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

