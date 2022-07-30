Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

