Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
