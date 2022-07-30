AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 329.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

