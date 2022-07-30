Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $18.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,609 shares traded.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $761.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
