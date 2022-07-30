Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $18.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,609 shares traded.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $761.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

