TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $5.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $865.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.