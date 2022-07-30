Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public (OTCBB:DLEGF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public (OTCBB:DLEGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Price Performance
About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic products. It operates through Power Electronics, Infrastructure, and Automation segments. It offers inductors, RF inductors, transformers, networking products, EMI filters, solenoids, current sensing resistors, and power modules; switching power supplies, standard power modules, and lighting ballasts and LED drivers; DC brushless fans and blowers, motors, thermal management products, cabinet thermal solutions, and ventilation and automotive fans; EV/HEV powertrain solutions and power electronics components comprise of on-board chargers and DC/DC converters; and display and visualization, mobile power, industrial power, and medical power products, as well as healthcare devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public (DLEGF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.