Barclays Lowers Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
Shares of MTPVY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Métropole Télévision has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
