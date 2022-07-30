Barclays Lowers Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Métropole Télévision Stock Performance

Shares of MTPVY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Métropole Télévision has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Get Métropole Télévision alerts:

Métropole Télévision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Métropole Télévision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Série Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM, and MCM Top; and on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, Enquête Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and Enquêtes criminelles for W9.

Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.