The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunac Services (OTC:SSHLF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunac Services (OTC:SSHLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sunac Services Price Performance

Shares of SSHLF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Sunac Services has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Sunac Services Company Profile





Sunac Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services, value-added services to non-property owners, and commercial operational and community living services in the People's Republic of China. Its property management portfolio covers residential and non-residential properties.

