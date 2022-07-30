The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunac Services (OTC:SSHLF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunac Services (OTC:SSHLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sunac Services Price Performance
Shares of SSHLF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Sunac Services has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.16.
Sunac Services Company Profile
