Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$210.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

