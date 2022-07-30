Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,150

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,973.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

