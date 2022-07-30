JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,973.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.