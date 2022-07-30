Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 26.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $4.69 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust owned 1.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.