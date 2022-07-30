Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Regional Health Properties Stock Up 26.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $4.69 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.30.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.
Regional Health Properties Company Profile
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
