Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHEGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 26.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $4.69 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust owned 1.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

