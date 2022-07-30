Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Up 430.0% in July

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.