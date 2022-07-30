Morgan Stanley Boosts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 1,020

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($11.75) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $889.20.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.