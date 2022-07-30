FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FRMO stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. FRMO has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

