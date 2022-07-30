Barclays Raises DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,765.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

DSDVY opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

