dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded dotdigital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

