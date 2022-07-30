IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $762.07

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 762.07 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($9.76). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 796 ($9.59), with a volume of 990,560 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.58) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.19).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 710.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 762.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 812.24.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at IG Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.23), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($147,997.05). In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($846,987.95). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.23), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($147,997.05).

About IG Group

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.