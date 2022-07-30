First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.52

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.52 and traded as high as $27.93. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 379,215 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

