Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.91

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.91 and traded as high as $24.85. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 109,984 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $819.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,720,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

