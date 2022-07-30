Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 49,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.83.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.