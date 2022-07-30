CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $6.61. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,371,489 shares trading hands.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.88.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $89,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

