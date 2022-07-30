National Bank Financial Lowers EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$75.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. EQB has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $65.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

