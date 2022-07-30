Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FANUY stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

