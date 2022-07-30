Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FANUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Fanuc Price Performance
FANUY stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $25.21.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
