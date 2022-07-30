William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.06. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.93 on Thursday. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.