DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.