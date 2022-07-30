DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
