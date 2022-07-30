Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.9 %

TCW stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$924.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.98 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

