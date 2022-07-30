Brokers Offer Predictions for vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

