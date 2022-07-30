FY2022 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WOW stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,385 shares of company stock valued at $512,768. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

