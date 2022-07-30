FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By KeyCorp

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Watsco Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.87 and its 200-day moving average is $269.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

