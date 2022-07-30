Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

