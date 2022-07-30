Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

