Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Raised to CHF 10,200

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,613.00 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,687.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,638.43.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
