Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Raised to CHF 10,200

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,613.00 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,687.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,638.43.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.