Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 620

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.82) to GBX 755 ($9.10) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.06) to GBX 678 ($8.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.50.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

