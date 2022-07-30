Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) PT Lowered to €24.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

