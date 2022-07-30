Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) PT Lowered to €24.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lagardere Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.55.
About Lagardere
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lagardere (LGDDF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.