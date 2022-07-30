Barclays Trims Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Target Price to €24.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lagardere Stock Performance
Shares of LGDDF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Lagardere has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.
About Lagardere
