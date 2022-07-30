Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.48 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
