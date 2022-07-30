Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.48 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

