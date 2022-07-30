Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $6.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

