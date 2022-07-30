Federal Signal Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,877,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

