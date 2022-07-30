The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.