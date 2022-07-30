Graphic Packaging Holding Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPK. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

